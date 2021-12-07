Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before his first Champions League game in charge against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Here is what he had to say:

Former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas will join as his assistant, and Sascha Lense, who he knows from RB Leipzig, will come in as sports pyschologist.

Rangnick said it is "absolutely logical" to help the players with an "expert for their brain" as well as their bodies.

He will make changes with United already qualified, but wants to win games and keep the momentum going.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek will both start against Young Boys.

Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are still out, but should both be back in full training next week.

Rangnick said he thinks it is too early to say if United can win the Champions League like Chelsea did after Thomas Tuchel came in in January last season.

Hear commentary of Man Utd v Young Boys on BBC Radio Manchester