Southampton v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa make three changes from the side who lost 4-1 to West Ham.

Captain Tyrone Mings, defender Axel Tuanzebe and Anwar el Ghazi replace Kortney Hause, Jacob Ramsey and the suspended Ezri Konsa.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Buendia, El Ghazi, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Steer, Young, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey, J Ramsey.