Southampton v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
Southampton make only one change from their 1-0 win over Watford.
Stuart Armstrong replaces Nathan Redmond, who missed training this week.
Armando Broja is on the bench after overcoming an ankle injury.
Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, A Armstrong. Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott.
Aston Villa make three changes from the side who lost 4-1 to West Ham.
Captain Tyrone Mings, defender Axel Tuanzebe and Anwar el Ghazi replace Kortney Hause, Jacob Ramsey and the suspended Ezri Konsa.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Buendia, El Ghazi, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Steer, Young, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey, J Ramsey.