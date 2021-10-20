Man Utd v Atalanta: Confirmed team news
Marcus Rashford makes his first start of the season for Manchester United, while Fred and Scott McTominay are recalled into midfield.
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Telles, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Pogba, van de Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Sancho.
Luis Muriel starts for Atalanta with Duván Zapata on the bench.
Atalanta XI: Musso, de Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle, Pasalic, Ilicic, Muriel.
Subs: Pezzella, Malinovsky, Rossi, Scalvini, Sportiello, Miranchuk, Lovato, Zapata, Piccoli.