Norwich 1-2 Leeds - Bielsa reaction

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa labelled his side's win at bottom club Norwich City "very important" as they secured their first away victory of the season.

Leeds dropped into the relegation zone without kicking a ball on Saturday but responded on Sunday with a win that gives them a three-point safety cushion.

"It's a very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive," said Bielsa.

"Without goals the performance is not expressed. It is very difficult to score.

"The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with."

Bielsa had some words of encouragement for Norwich boss Daniel Farke, who is under pressure after failing to win any of the first 10 games.

"He has shown a big spiritual fortitude and I hope he can come back from this situation," added Bielsa.