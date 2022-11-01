VAR farce aside, United have some big problems

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

VAR made its Tannadice debut this weekend… WATT could possibly go wrong? In my opinion, a lot.

A poor touch from Tony Watt and Sean Goss was rolling about the turf as if he had lost a limb. Play continued until VAR ref David Munro told John Beaton to have a look on the monitor, and soon after the red card was produced.

Yes, on first look, it’s bad, but from the angle of a video shared on social media, he barely scratches him. And amazingly as soon as the red is produced, Goss is up and on his feet. A disgrace by both player, referee and VAR.

I’m not saying United would have won the game with 11 men, but I think we deserved a draw at the very least.

There are still two very big problems though: 1. Yet again, we go to sleep on a cross and I've now seen United concede the same goal four times in a row. 2. I’m not sure where our goals are coming from, we don’t test opposition keepers enough either. So that’s three problems.

Only a trip to Parkhead this weekend...