Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: What Pochettino said

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "Disappointed because we didn't win. I think the players fought, they tried to compete, the effort was massive.

"I cannot lie, I think we are missing something in the last third - more calm, more relaxed, to be more clinical in front of goal. That is about giving confidence and trust in your offensive players. I think we were creating chances, fighting, I think it's about the process.

"I think overall the performance was good in terms of effort."

On Mykhailo Mudryk: "Very important for him to get his first start. We need to help him to find the best ways to apply his talents on the pitch."