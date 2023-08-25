Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Sport

Rob Edwards has spoken about maybe a couple more signings. I think probably it is needed. Even though they have made a few this summer, I think maybe an attacking player.

I think they might just hold off at centre-back because once they are all back they have six. At the moment it looks a bit nasty as they have three out. But I think they may think there's no point getting another one as they'll end up with seven.

You can listen to Geoff and the team - including his quiz (called 'Spare Change' this week) on a special bit of Luton audio here