Nottingham Forest went 2-0 up just three minutes and 47 seconds into this match, the earliest into a Premier League match that Manchester United have ever gone two goals behind.

Manchester United have won 13 Premier League games when two or more goals behind, more than any other side in Premier League history. This was their first such win since November 2020 against Southampton.

Nottingham Forest became the first side in Premier League history to go two goals ahead inside four minutes in a Premier League game and then go on to lose.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest, a record run by a Forest player. He’s only the third African player to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances, after Emmanuel Adebayor and Mohamed Salah.