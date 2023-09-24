Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking after the away win: "It is very important at the beginning to try and keep consistent in the Premier League. We needed to find a way where we were stronger than we were against Newcastle and Liverpool. Today was tough but we competed very well.

"We had our chances to score, we tried in those moments to be offensive and we did. It is always difficult to win here.

"The clean sheet is important. We have to feel good defensively and feel comfortable when we try to control possession and the game. These three points are very important for us to try and keep the balance in the Premier League.

"There is still work to do but today I think is very good. We have to keep trying to keep going forward, working on the things we want to improve."