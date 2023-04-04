Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Leicester City are yet to make an approach to any managers to fill the vacancy left following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday.

Rodgers' four year tenure at the King Power Stadium came to an end after a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

It was a fifth defeat in six league games, dropping the Foxes into the relegation zone.

Chelsea also dismissed boss Graham Potter a few hours later and the Englishman has reportedly, external rejected the chance to take over at Leicester.

The likes of Rafael Benitez, Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter have all been linked with the role but BBC Sport understands the club have not made any approaches to anyone so far.

Leicester host Midlands rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday, with first team coach Adam Sadler and goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell taking charge of the side.