W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Back in November, as Graham Potter's early successes began to ebb away and bad results started to pile up, I wrote in this column that Chelsea's owners would need to back him through thick and thin to avoid undermining their own reasoning for sacking his predecessor.

The idea was that Thomas Tuchel was a short-term manager, but wasn't suitable for a "project" like their new Chelsea. So Todd Boehly and company sacked one of Europe's top coaches and replaced him with the more pliable Potter, who they were apparently going to stand by through thick and thin.

In the end, as anyone who knows anything about football could have told you, it's never that easy. Every owner aspires to be patient and rational, but it's often just not possible. You can make all the promises you want about keeping the faith, but if you don't get the results, you'll soon be made to look naïve.

It's too late to get Tuchel back now, and it's too late to undo a wasted season. Let's just hope this wildly expensive seven month farce has at least taught the Clearlake Consortium some painful lessons about how to run a top club in European football.