The Chelsea futures of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, and Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, are in doubt as the club is considering bringing in a new first-choice goalkeeper next summer. (Sun), external

Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain want to sign Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, from Ajax. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

