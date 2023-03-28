'Season-defining month looms for Livi's top-six bid'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

April is a massive month for us with four games that will likely define the whole season. If we want to make sure of the top six then these are cup finals we have to win.

First up is St Mirren this weekend, a team we are a point ahead of in the race for the coveted berth in the top half.

It’s a tough place to go to and we haven’t won there since 2018 so this is a big one. It's maybe not quite must win as there is still lots of football to be played, but it’s not far from it.

We still have Dundee Utd (A) and St Johnstone (H) to play but the one I want to win the most is against Motherwell.

Last season we lost out on the top six by conceding the unluckiest of goals after dominating the Steelmen. It would be a bit of justice if we can secure top six by taking points of them.

Even to be in the race for the top six when the clocks change is a testament to brilliant work from Davie and the boys.