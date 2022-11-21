K﻿ieffer Moore is gearing up for the World Cup and readily acccepts "general people don't like" the way he plays.

The 6ft 5ins Bournemouth forward has made his way up through the ranks in English football and has scored four Premier League goals this season.

H﻿e is likely to start for Wales in their Group B opener against United States on Monday and is unapologetic about his combative style.

"﻿Along with the physical side, not many people you come up against like that side of the game," he said. "It is a bit of a rarity now and something you can pull on.

"﻿You can dominate the person you are up against in a physical and aggressive way. I like to lean against stuff where I think I can have an advantage."

A﻿s a tall striker who is good in the air and physically imposing, Moore says he models his game on one of the greats in Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"You can see his physical prowess, the way he holds himself, his character and the way he plays football," said Moore.

"I have watched countless videos of virtually every striker worth watching. I like to analyse a lot of other people to see if that can help me and I feel I have learned a whole lot of stuff from those videos."

