Aston Villa to not make move on Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Published
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has some info on names that Aston Villa have been linked with in Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luis Suarez.
Aston Villa will not be making any move to sign Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their position on Luis Suarez remains unchanged. No move planned.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 20, 2022
