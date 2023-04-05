Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Chelsea’s scattergun approach to signings – and some would even say to managers – was brutally exposed in the dismal goalless draw with Liverpool.

Todd Boehly and his new Chelsea ownership group have spent £600m since succeeding Roman Abramovich and yet have somehow avoided buying someone who deals in the game’s most precious commodity. Namely goals.

Chelsea struggled for goals under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter was undermined by the problem before his sacking and interim Bruno Saltor saw it all laid bare before his eyes against Liverpool.

He looked on as Chelsea wasted a host of chances, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz among the main culprits along with the skilful Joao Felix.

It was a mediocre affair at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea should have at least come away with the three points – not huge in the overall context of their season but a potential morale-booster ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Chelsea are currently looking for a new manager but more immediately they need to look like a side who can put the ball in the net, otherwise their chances against the Champions League holders will be minimal.

Did you know? Stamford Bridge has seen fewer goals than any venue in the Premier League in 2022-23 (28), with Chelsea scoring 16 and conceding 12 in 15 home league games this term.