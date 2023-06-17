'Rodgers' five-year plan includes reaching Euro final'

Brendan Rodgers has put together a five-year plan for the Celtic board - including taking the club to a European final - should he accept the Scottish champions' offer to be their new manager. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Moritz Jenz, the 24-year-old centre-half who had his loan spell with Celtic from Lorient cut short last season, has completed a move to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in a deal that could reach up to £10m. (Football Scotland), external

