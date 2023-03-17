Man Utd v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Marcus Rashford and Issa DiopGetty Images

  • After losing their first two FA Cup ties against Fulham in 1905 and 1908, Manchester United have progressed from each of their past eight against them.

  • Fulham are winless in their past 15 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions.

  • United have scored in each of their past 25 home games against Fulham in all competitions, netting 63 goals in total.

  • The last Fulham keeper to keep a clean sheet against them at Old Trafford was Tony Macedo in April 1963.