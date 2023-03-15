Saturday's game at Wolves is key for Leeds' chances of staying in the Premier League, says Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds.

The Whites have one win in their past five games and have dropped into the relegation zone.

"I think Wolves is so important that Leeds win the game, as after that you don’t win at Arsenal, you have to beat Nottingham Forest at home and Crystal Palace is a must win as well," Pope told the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"For me, it makes Wolves key for me that they win it, as after that I don’t know if there are enough games to get the points."

Presenter Jonny Buchan added: "It is really tight now, between second-bottom and 12th there are only four points which is nothing. I look at that and think losing the Wolves game and going into that international break in the bottom three isn’t actually a nightmare.

"It is not what we want, absolutely not, but there is still enough after the international break for Leeds to get out of it because of how tight it is. I am saying 38 points, I think it could be less than that with how tight it is."

