Gracia on injuries, Rodrigo's 'big effort' and thriving off Elland Road atmosphere
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia has been speaking to the media before Leeds host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
When asked Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober's injuries, he said: "In two or three days things don't change a lot. Maybe there are a few different options for tomorrow".
On the fight for Premier League survival, he said: "Now we are starting the most important part of the season with 10 games left. Every game is massive".
He said home games will be crucial and added: "Playing at home we must make an extra effort. This is a big chance, a moment where we have to try and take a big amount of points".
He said he loves to hear fans chanting Marching On Together at Elland Road and said players need to thrive off the atmosphere: "We have to live the games. We try to be focused on the game and the things we have to do but we have to feel the support of our fans".
Rodrigo "is making a big effort to help the team" as he works his way back to full match fitness.
Forest "have quality and they defeated us a short time ago" and Gracia said "I expect a different game [to Arsenal], a more offensive game with more possession and, most important, a better result".