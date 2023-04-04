With what could prove to be two crucial games at Elland Road for Leeds this week, the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet panel have been discussing the chances of back-to-back wins.

Javi Gracia's side could leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace if they witn both games which Simon Rix said would be a huge confidence booster.

He said: "For me, if we get six points that takes us up to 32 points, at that point with eight games to go it’s looking pretty good isn’t it?"

Adam Pope added: "I think Gracia has shown he is very capable of that [back-to-back wins].

"We all trust in his plan to deal with Forest. If I was going to say which one are they definitely going to win I have a feeling it would be the Forest game more so than Palace because of the change in manager. They are probably a bit more resilient and they’ve had the boost of a win.

"Four points wouldn’t be disastrous by any means."

Jonny Buchan thinks the pressure might be getting to Forest and said: "Wins in both of them, then we go above Forest and then Crystal Palace. It is big on that front of things.

"I think Forest getting pegged back late on by Wolves at the weekend will mean they feel really deflated. I think the fanbase will, I think the players will and Cooper is under huge pressure now."

