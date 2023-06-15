Captain Watson among three County departures

Ross County captain Keith Watson as well as David Cancola and Dominic Samuel are leaving the club after their contracts expired.

Centre-back Watson, 33, departs after a five-year spell that began with a Championship title and Challenge Cup double in his first season.

County have remained in the top flight ever since and Canadian midfielder Cancola and English forward Samuel both arrived in summer 2021, helping the club to a top-six finish in their debut campaign.

The trio's time at the club culminated in the remarkable play-off comeback last season against Partick Thistle that preserved County's Premiership status.