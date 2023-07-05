Mason Mount's farewell message in full on Instagram, external: "Hi Chelsea fans. Given the speculation over the past few months, it may not come as a surprise but that doesn’t make it any easier to tell you I have made the decision to leave Chelsea.

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I have been for all of your support over the past 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it is what is right for me at this moment in my career.

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we have been through a lot together. Winning the youth cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and, of course, that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

"I want to say thank you to the academy - to Jim [Fraser] and Neil [Bath] for being so influential to me from such a young age. To the managers I have worked under - Frank [Lamprd], Thomas [Tuchel] and Graham[Potter]. The backroom staff and the unsung heroes of Cobham.

"All my team-mates over the years who have become my brothers. My family for your continuous love and support. And, most importantly, you guys for sticking with me throughout.

"I wish you all the best."