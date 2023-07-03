Roy Hodgson has been confirmed as Crystal Palace manager for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 75-year-old inspired a remarkable turnaround at the end of last season and has been rewarded with a one-year contract at Selhurst Park.

"I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace," he said.

"I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It's a great blend of youth and potential alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"We have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Roy's record as a manager speaks for itself.

"Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return."