Hodgson targets top-half finish after being confirmed as Palace boss
- Published
Roy Hodgson has been confirmed as Crystal Palace manager for the 2023-24 campaign.
The 75-year-old inspired a remarkable turnaround at the end of last season and has been rewarded with a one-year contract at Selhurst Park.
"I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace," he said.
"I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It's a great blend of youth and potential alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.
"We have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish."
Chairman Steve Parish added: "Roy's record as a manager speaks for itself.
"Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return."