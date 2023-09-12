After former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin said Scott McTominay should play more and further forward for Manchester United like he does for Scotland, we asked you if you agreed.

Here are some of your answers:

Simon: I totally agree. Play him as a number eight or 10, give him the licence to run free and forward, and see if he is as good at it as he is with Scotland. It might bring him out of his shell and show the world he can play football.

Nigel When he plays for United he is absolutely terrible. He can't tackle and always gets yellow cards. Too many touches messing about with the ball. He's only had two decent games in two seasons. He's had so many chances, we need to cash in on him.

Mal: United's midfield is a vacuum at the minute. McTominay is the obvious choice as he is very effective at protecting the back four and providing the attack in a Scotland shirt.

Tim: Pat Nevin needs to watch McTominay regularly. He's not good enough - simple as that.

Roy: McTominay is an excellent player, and has been played by Steve Clarke to great impact with Scotland. Erik ten Hag has to give McTominay playing time as the current United selections are just not cutting it. The Pat Nevin article says it all. C'mon, Erik - get a grip.