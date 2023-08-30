Hacken will 'attack as we always do', says Hogmo

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

BK Hacken head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo says his side are coming to Pittodrie to score goals and book their place in the Europa League gropup stages.

Hogmo, who was in charge when Hacken were thrashed 5-1 by Aberdeen on their last visit to the Granite City two years ago, is confident there will be a very different outcome this time when the sides meet after a 2-2 draw in Sweden.

He said: "We are coming here to score goals, that is our strength and we have to attack as we always do.

"It is two years and one month since we were here last time and we were fighting at the bottom of the league. We have one player left from that trip and it is a goalkeeper.

"Since then we have been winning the league and the cup, we have qualified for the group stage, at least Conference League, so we really feel confident to come here and fight for the Europa League."

Hogmo has no issues about unleashing star man Ibrahim Sadiq on Aberdeen despite intense speculation linking the player with a big-money move to AZ Alkmaar.

“He is ready and he will play right winger tomorrow," Hogmo added.