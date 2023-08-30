Removal of coach travel subsidy 'appalling'

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The Chelsea Supporters Trust has called the decision by the club to stop the £10 subsidy on coach travel for away fans "appalling".

The club has provided the subsidy for supporters who travel to Chelsea matches by coach, which started following a Premier League initiative and was carried on, with the Blues the only top-flight outfit to continue the initiative once it had officially ended.

However, this has now been cancelled this season as the club looks to run more sustainably under its new owners, with the club understood to be losing a six-figure sum on the scheme.

The CST say the figure required to continue the subsidy was rumoured to be £250,000 and has highlighted how the removal of the help to supporters is at odds with the club's spending in the transfer market.

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record twice in 2023, with the signings of Enzo Fernandez for £105m and Moises Caicedo in a deal which could reach £115m.

The CST said in a statement: "By removing the coach subsidy, Chelsea FC will force those who rely on the service to pay significantly more to travel to away fixtures - this decision was made in the same year that the club broke the British transfer record twice.

"The CST has decided to subsidise the coach to Bournemouth on this one occasion to highlight the appalling decision. The Trust has urged the club to re-evaluate this budget cut as it will adversely impact so many who depend on the service."

It is understood that Chelsea are exploring potential sponsors who would be able to support the coach scheme for supporters, but nothing is agreed yet.