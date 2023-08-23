Aston Villa are gearing up for their first Europa Conference League play-off match this evening (17:45 BST).

So we asked you how it feels to be playing in Europe again and how far the Villans can go in the competition.

Here's what you said:

Tim: No team has a 'right' to be in Europe but, as one of the most successful teams in English history, it feels crazy to have not played a single European game in 13 years! It was only six years ago when we finished 13th in the Championship, we almost financially collapsed five years ago, and 10 months ago we were sitting 17th in the league. It feels good.

Gary: My only memory of Villa in Europe is that defeat to Rapid Vienna, so I'm mightily looking forward to this. It'll be tough but we should have enough over the two legs.

Matt: For a brief moment I was worried about the dreaded effect that this Europa Conference League campaign could have on our league form. But then I remembered that we have Emery and those fears dissolved away. He has instilled a calmness and belief that, even during the occasional blip, we will bounce back. I'm hoping for a strong European run and staying in the mix for top eight. If anyone can do it, Unai can.

Chris: From where Villa were back in 2018, in the bottom-half of the Championship, the rise again of this big European name has been astonishing. Wednesday night will be epic.

Gurmakh: Long overdue. I hope we go far in the competition, if not win it, as long as it doesn’t detract from our league position. Emery is the man. Hopefully no more injuries and a few more decent acquisitions will help us get to where we belong - a top six position.