West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: What Moyes said

West Ham manager David Moyes to BBC Sport: "Extremely satisfying. They're really good. They played very well last weekend and well today.

"We hung in there at times, were resolute. Even at 10 men we stuck in and got another goal.

"I didn't think we played well in the first half. We got a goal from a James Ward-Prowse assist. We know he's always capable of that. We never played when we got the ball after that and they dominated.

"We tried to get closer to them in the second half and we did. We stuck at it, did the basics well and got the three points.

"We've always been not bad at them [set-pieces]. You can't score without good deliveries. Hopefully he [Ward-Prowse] will bring the good deliveries. Good start for him today.

"I told him [Michail Antonio] it was a brilliant finish, a centre forward's goal.

"Chelsea are a really good side. I'd be surprised if they're not challenghging the top teams.

"The crowd helped today. We're just back from Prague. They'll need to stick with us - we have a few things we need to improve.

"I have no doubt we'll probably get another couple of players in before the window."