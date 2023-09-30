Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Where do you start? What an incredible finale and outcome for the champions. Just when you thought they would drop points they responded. And again, after conceding that injury time leveller.

Talk about resilience and determination. It's no fluke either. They simply never settled for anything other than the points and once again found a way with seconds to spare.

Some questioned the decision to replace the subdued Kyogo but ultimately Celtic delivered another win at another challenging environment. It may be one they look back on as a key moment.

For Motherwell, this script feels familiar. Once again, they performed admirably. Once again, they leave with nothing. It must feel so painful, particularly given how late they equalised after just falling behind.

So many positives for Stuart Kettlewell, but it may take a little time to get over the nature of this defeat.