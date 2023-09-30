Iain Auld, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts fans follow their side round the country in large numbers and are not often rewarded in the way of away wins.

However, this week the Jambos have seen their team win twice on their travels in five days. this afternoon's performance will go down as a collector's item.

Steven Naismith's side delivering the complete performance and were dominant throughout. The back three of Kye Rowles, Frankie Kent and Toby Sibbick were solid.

Calem Niewenhof was assured in the middle with Jorge Grant and Aidan Denholm impressing. The creative spark eventually added with the silky pairing of Alex Lowry and Alan Forrest.