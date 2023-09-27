Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“When I arrived, we knew that not everything was rosy,” said Wolves boss Gary O’Neil after Tuesday’s puzzling defeat at Ipswich Town.

“There’s a reason that a manager leaves. It was going to be tough work this season, we understand that..."

Often, we say that Premier League teams don’t really need the League Cup. No top-flight manager is going to stand or fall on whether they have a good run in that competition, and with all the other considerable pressures at play, it’s hardly surprising that it is so often used as an exercise to give regular starters a chance to rest and others an opportunity to play.

For a while, though, it felt like Wolves were going to get rather more out of their trip to Portman Road than that. A good result and performance in any competition can be just the lift a struggling squad needs, and two early goals gave them an ideal start. Soon, though, Ipswich realised that if they pushed a bit harder, Wolves were brittle, and the match took a decisive change of course.

"It’s still very early," said O’Neil. "I know there’s a desperate need for results of course, that’s the nature of the business. But we are six weeks in..."

The natural wish of a club and manager to build for the long term, which would hold in any other workplace, can conflict with the demands for short-term success. Fans, especially those spending a lot of time and money following their teams around, quickly grow restless; sometimes, so do a manager’s employers.

Do those competing agendas not add to the pressure on O’Neil?

"That is the business. I’m under no illusions that that is how it goes. We need enough results short term to be able to improve the long term. But I mean what I say: when I arrived, everything was not rosy, which is why there was a change of manager at that point. We’re working our socks off to fix things."

On Tuesday, it was hard not to get the feeling that you were watching one club going places, and another going nowhere - or at least nowhere they would want to go.

O’Neil makes a fair point when he calls for patience, but he must know that at least a section of the supporters are not in a generous mood.

The next few weeks are going to be a test of nerve, for the board as much as for the players and coach.

