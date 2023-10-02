Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home by Crystal Palace meant it is now Manchester United's worst start to a league season after seven games in 34 years.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been taking questions from supporters all day on Monday on our live page here.

Dave Holt asked: Given the terrible form at Manchester United at the moment and the talent in their squad, how safe is Erik ten Hag?

McNulty answered: I don’t think he is under any immediate pressure, Dave, and I don’t think he should be either – although there is no doubt not much has gone right on or off the pitch at Old Trafford so far this season.

Performances and results have also been so poor, while none of his summer signings have truly convinced – although it’s still very early.

It is Manchester United, though, with all their expectations. This is a club that demands results and pressure mounts if you don’t get them. Still very safe in my opinion, though.

