Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says the club's players always believed they could catch Arsenal in the title race because of the quality they have to call on.

City's fifth title in six seasons was confirmed on Saturday when Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest and the players will lift the trophy after facing Chelsea on Sunday.

"Arsenal have been fantastic," Walker told Manchester City's website.

"Full credit to them. We just went on an incredible run and ended up where we are now.

"You can see the manager is so on it. I think we drive ourselves. We have achieved so many things over the last number of years, we know the bar and standard set. We knew at the start of the season we weren't good enough. We knew after the Wold Cup we had to kick on.

"What kicked it off is that Liverpool game."

Asked if proving doubters and critics wrong motivated the group, Walker added: "Of course it does, you want to prove people wrong. We have done so well over the Premier League as where we were wasn't good enough. We had the hiccup early enough where we could catch someone. Arsenal played fantastic football, had a few hiccups and we capitalised on it.

"With the lads in the dressing room you are always going to believe you can do something."