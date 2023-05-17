Mackay on mindset, Motherwell and Ferguson's award
- Published
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been addressing the media ahead of his side's trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.
Here are the key points he made:
Mackay wouldn't say how many wins will ensure safety, instead saying "you just need to be above the bottom teams".
Added County over the last six weeks have been in good form, the Hearts hammering was the "anomaly".
The Ross County boss said there is a real "calmness and focus" in the group and the mindset hasn't changed becuase they're off the bottom of the table.
Mackay said Steven Ferguson being named SPFL CEO of the year at the Football Business Awards is a "richly deserved, magnificent achievement and accolade".
He said Motherwell are a tough team and doesn't expect any favours from former County boss, Stuart Kettlewell.