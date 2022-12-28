Dundee United 3-0 Ross County: Reaction

"There was moments of good stuff," Liam Fox told Sportsound. "I've seen us play better than that, but tonight was about the result and I'm delighted the players stood up and ground the result out.

"We scored at the right times. I was pleased with the resilience of the players - we stood strong tonight, and that was a pleasing aspect for me.

"We're delighted with the three points, but we're back to work tomorrow. We've got a difficult game at St Johnstone on Saturday, and there's going to be ups and downs between today and the end of the season.

"[Charlie Mulgrew] brings calmness. He got his head on the set-piece for the second goal, and he brings a level of consistency to our play. I've seen him better, he looked a bit rusty.

"We still need to keep pushing and improving. We're taking every week as it comes."