Lampard addressed Everton’s league position head on: “The reality is we’re here and the first thing we have to do now is to fight and be ready. We have to find a way out of our difficult moment.”

On noise around his job being on the line, Lampard said: "We're in a tough run so how can I lift the players? Show them the way and an idea? Keep them together? That's my first priority at the minute. I'm also aware of the noise of what's happening around, I'm aware, I have to make it as least of a distraction as possible from the football side, it's not easy or simplistic."

He is not intimidated by a game against another team battling to avoid relegation: “We have to prepare for this one. Sure, it’s a big game but I’ve played and managed in lots of big games with lots of jeopardy. There are still 17 games to go after this one.”

The experience of staying up last year will help in some ways: “We’re in a similar spot to where we were last year. In certain areas we have the same players while in defence we have added players with characters and personality. We know what it takes but that’s all words - we have to act on it.”

On videos of Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon with angry Everton fans: “This club has a huge passion that is unique. Sometimes that can overspill in not so good ways. Fans absolutely have the right to voice their opinion. Of course we don’t want them to go up to players but we understand it.”

Lampard wants his players to take responsibility for the club's position, stating: "One of the earliest things I learnt in football and maybe from my upbringing was the minute you make excuses or try and apportion blame elsewhere you fail. The first thing I'd say to the players is not to look anywhere else but themselves and I have to manage people not just the player."