Phill Parry, BBC Radio London

Last weekend Brentford travelled to one of the grounds that is not just apocryphally difficult to come away from with anything, it has the statistics to back up the use of the often trotted out trope.

This season alone has seen just five sides leave Anfield with any points and only one, unfathomably Leeds, having won.

The fact the Bees made their way south feeling disappointed to be empty-handed is testament to where the side are and the level of expectation that they now have.

Of course, Liverpool is the host for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and no doubt fans of the west Londoners who made the trip last weekend will have seen how the city was already decorated and ready for an event that in the past has been derided, but which is now one commanding a global TV audience in the hundreds of millions.

It got me thinking about any comparisons that I could make between the 'Songfest' and the Bees, and in particular their rise in the last decade or so.

Due to the nationhood of the current boss and some members of the squad it could be suggested that Denmark might be the example to consider, but for me it is more of a case of the country of the departing club captain, Sweden.

For the Swedish, Eurovision - as with Matthew Benham’s stewardship of the Bees - is a serious business that needs strategy, structure and excellent execution.

Success is not left to chance: put the right people in the right place, create a strong and positive identity and have a clear focus.

The consistency of Sweden’s performance over the last decade or so has brought finishing in the top 10 in nine of the last 11 years. It matches the Bees' own progress over the same time, continued development that has seen them improve both their points tally and position this season from last.

So, when Loreen takes to the stage on Saturday on Merseyside the, Brentford supporters will recall the name of her winning number from 2012, Euphoria.

That may well sum up their feelings of the team’s advancement in the last few years.