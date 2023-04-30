Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In ninety minutes you have to be more consistent, try to control the game like we are trying to build. But of course we are playing against Manchester United, they were pushing us, playing in their stadium with their supporters.

"We didn't have our usual personality that we have in the first half. In the second half we improved and were better to reduce the distance. We didn't get a lot of good chances but the second half was better for us and we could have scored one goal. We tried to be strong in our game plan.

"We were trying to progress quickly and trying to avoid risk but in football you have to take risks to improve. We were competitive in the second half and I think today was a bad result but the match gave us a lot of information."