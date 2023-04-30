Analysis: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

In a week with the potential to make or break Leeds' survival bid, one point from games against Leicester and Bournemouth has provided a fairly conclusive answer.

With four games to play and Javi Gracia's side still clinging to a position above the relegation zone, all is not lost but given the manner the defeat at the Vitality Stadium, it is understandably why Leeds fans may think otherwise.

Having started well and enjoyed the better of the first 20 minutes, Leeds wilted the moment Jefferson Lerma put the hosts in front.

Illan Meslier's error allowed Lerma to add a second four minutes later and it was an uphill battle from there.

There was some fight from Gracia's side at 3-1 but when a couple of decent efforts didn't find the net, it soon dissipated.

With games against Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham to end the season, Leeds need to show far more or they will be relying on favours from elsewhere to have any chance of survival.