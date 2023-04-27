Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

I missed his last visit to Goodison Park in April 2022 due to Covid, and that wasn't a great day out for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately for me, at the next game in October it wasn't my best day as an Evertonian when he scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United beat us 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Though out of his prime, and a controversial part of the team at that time, how could I not stand in awe of one of the greatest European goalscorers doing what he has always done best?

He's one of the greatest ever to millions around the world. and as a football fan it was a joy to see him live.

