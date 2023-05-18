Rangers 'well advanced' in transfer talks as Bisgrove sets out vision

Incoming chief executive James Bisgrove says Rangers are “ahead of the game” with their summer transfer plans as he strives to make the club “dominant” in Scotland.

Bisgrove, who officially replaces Stewart Robertson on 31 July, is already working with new chairman John Bennett and manager Michael Beale and revealed the club have a clear strategy until 2025.

"Right across the club there are a number of objectives that underpin that but ultimately it's about being successful as a football club and being the dominant club in Scotland," he said.

"The manager has spoken about this summer being quite a transformational one for the squad and he has presented a very clear plan that is a body of work that's taken place across many months, led by John Park the chief scout from a recruitment point of view, and presented a plan of what he wants the squad to look like next season.

"That plan is fully supported by the board and we are reasonably well advanced in a number of discussions that will underpin that plan in terms of player recruitment, and I think there will be some updates on that in due time.

"The plan Michael has presented to the board is a really exciting one in terms of the transformation of the team.

"There are various discussions and negotiations that are taking place but I think we are ahead of the game in terms of engaging in some of those conversations.

"And while the focus will be absolutely on recruitment we will also have an eye on player trading out because that's important for the model and there are individuals and clubs we are talking to that may mean we see players going out as well as coming in.”

Bisgrove is also focused on filling vacant leadership positions including academy director, sporting director, chief financial officer and a commercial and marketing director to replace himself, and says announcements will be made “in the coming weeks”.

He also revealed the club were looking into the feasibility of safe standing at Ibrox and said close to 45,000 season tickets and 2,000 hospitality packages had been renewed for next term.