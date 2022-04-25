Norwich 0-3 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2018.

Norwich have now lost eight Premier League games by at least three goals this season, the third time they’ve lost as many in a single campaign (also 2004-05 and 2019-20). They’re the first side to lose 8+ games by 3+ goals in three different Premier League seasons.

The Magpies earned their biggest Premier League win since a 4-1 win at Bournemouth in July 2020, with the Cherries being managed by current Magpies boss Eddie Howe.