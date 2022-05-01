Rodgers laments 'cheap' goals

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think over the course of the game the scoreline is a little harsh.

"We started well and [Spurs keeper] Hugo Lloris makes a good save from Ayoze Perez and we played with confidence.

"Defending corners has been a problem for us all season - we lack aggression and cuteness. It was so disappointing.

"It is something we will have to look at in the summer through personnel. The mentality to head the ball is missing, it's something we would need to address.

"We got the game back again and started the second half with confidence. We missed a challenge we cannot miss and they end up getting the goal from that. The challenge is in our favour we have to win it.

"The players kept fighting and the spirit was there. We kept fighting until the end. It is frustrating because of the nature of the game and there were lots of pleasing things.

"But you can't give away cheap goals."