Bukayo Saka named Arsenal player of the season

Bukayo Saka has been named Arsenal's player of the season for the second consecutive year in a vote by fans on the club's official website.

He becomes the first player since Thierry Henry in 2004 to retain the player of the year award for the club.

The England international finished ahead of summer singings Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale who finished second and third respectively.

The 20-year-old featured in 43 matches for the Gunners as he continues to prove to be a pivotal player for Mikel Arteta.

He contributed 12 goals and 7 assists in all competitions, finishing the campaign as the club's top goal scorer.

Saka was also voted Arsenal's player of the season by BBC Sport readers shortly after the end of the campaign.