A﻿nge Postecoglou was in no mood for glossing over Celtic's shortcomings in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Sydney FC.

K﻿yogo Furuhashi's goal gave Celtic a flying start, but the mid-table A-League side hit back through Robert Mak and Max Burgess.

Celtic ﻿fringe players Stephen Welsh and Oliver Abildgaard - as well as the lesser-spotted Yosuke Ideguchi - started the Sydney Super Cup loss, while youngsters Bosun Lawal and Rocco Vata were among the second-half substitutes alongside established stars such as Jota and Reo Hatate.

"We were nowhere near the level we need to be," manager Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

“To Sydney’s credit, especially in the first half, they had the better chances and deserved to win.

“We were well off it, irrespective of players who have or haven’t been playing."

F﻿ull-back Anthony Ralston echoed his manager's disappointment, saying: "It doesn't matter whether it's a friendly or a cup final, you don't want to lose.

"As a collective we weren't on it and there's no excuse for that. We hold high standards here. Our intent was to come and put on a show for the fans so it's disappointing."

C﻿eltic face Everton on Sunday in the second friendly of their trip.