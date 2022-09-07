John Southall, BBC Radio 5 Live

Thomas Tuchel had some damning words for his team and for himself after the defeat at Dinamo - and it's not the first time he's said them this season.

He sounded as bemused as after defeats at Leeds United and Southampton.

His task is to blend this Chelsea team together and at at the moment there are issues everywhere.

He's clearly not happy but he has the side he wants now and his job is to try to make it work. He's admitted that.

For Tuchel's 100th game in charge, this was a very forgettable one and they're playing catch up already in the Champions League.

I don't think we're at the stage where he's under pressure. The owner and the manager are pretty tight and have worked very closely this summer to get the players he wanted.

He'll have plenty of time - but he has to get it right, and get it right quickly.

