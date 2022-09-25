Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite an MRI scan flagging up no problems for thigh pain he felt during training with Greece, according to reports in his homeland. (Sunday Mail), external

Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and Dundee United defender Aziz Behich were sent back to their clubs along with several other members of the Australia squad ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game with New Zealand, with reports suggesting it was because head coach Graham Arnold has already decided they have made his squad for the Qatar finals. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

R﻿ead Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.