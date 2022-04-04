'We are all behind you' - United players send support to Van Gaal
- Published
Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you ♥️ https://t.co/ar2qc9JfFW— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 4, 2022
Emotional to hear the news. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery in your battle gaffer! Stay strong, we all know you’ll fight this with all your heart and courage! pic.twitter.com/zmPSqhPn7F— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 4, 2022
Sorry to hear the news on your health. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong Coach 🙏🏾🤘🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/digficxU0R— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 4, 2022
