After another captain's performance from Martin Odegaard in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham, he features in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"The headline was: 'How Arteta is turning Arsenal into contenders.'

"My only problem with that statement is I didn't like the way the Arsenal manager went about it against Fulham. To see Mikel Arteta watch the ball roll off the pitch into the technical area, pick it up and then throw it away as the Fulham player was racing to get the ball back into play in a desperate attempt to get an equaliser as the final seconds ticked away, had me hopping with fury.

"Managers should never touch the ball unless they intend to hand it back to the player. Bertie Mee or Arsene Wenger would never have behaved in such a manner and they have won titles.

"As for Odegaard, it was another fine display by the Arsenal captain."

